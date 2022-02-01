Hotel Miramar bags award for best lighting on Republic Day

On January 26, Daman was decorated with lights by hotels, industries and institutions. Amazing lighting was also done by the famous Hotel Miramar - Morasol of Daman. Awards for best illuminated hotels and industries were announced by the district administration on merger day & Republic Day. Hotel Miramar was nominated for fine decor on this list. Daman District Collector Tapasya Raghav honored Hotel Miramar MD Gopal Tandel with an award. Gopal Miramar also thanked the Daman administration. It is worth noting that whenever the Union Territory Administration has called for lighting decoration on various occasions, Gopal Tandel, MD, Hotel Miramar-Mirasol, decorate his hotels with beautiful lights.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:36 AM IST