HOPE has been revived

HOPE began in 2008 in Wilson College as a social cause event started by the BMS Department. Ever since then, HOPE has had a trademark event that is the mosaic formation at Girgaon Chowpatty. Over the years, it has seen a footfall of 2000+ crowd coming in to form guns to salute the soldiers, a leaf to inspire the youth to plant more trees, and a human figure for International Literacy Day. These mosaics have brought many awards to HOPE for the number of people it attracts, but the challenge for this year was that HOPE was being revived after the pandemic. To create awareness about HOPE and make people excited to stand in a mosaic was a task and the team was up for it.

Despite rains being a spoiler on the day of the mosaic, the team’s spirits were at an all-time high to pull this off. They kept moving forward to make HOPE stronger than ever.

Rain cleared and a crowd of 2500+ students from 80+ colleges (Hinduja, SNDT,Bhavans, etc.) and school children of St.Columba and Wilson High School, headed towards Chowpatty to form a bulb shaped mosaic. A mosaic which they worked on for the past 2 months on a small basketball court in the campus got executed in its magnanimous form on the beach.

A cohort of 2500 students representing HOPE REVIVAL 2022: ILLUMINATING LIVES is going to go down as one of the best comebacks in the history of Wilson College.