Honouring Legacy: CRPF celebrates Veterans Day

The Central Reserve Police Force celebrated the Veterans Day by honouring its veterans in a befitting ceremony held at the Shaurya Officer's Institute, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. It was in the year 2021 that the Force dedicated a Day to celebrate and acknowledge the invaluable services rendered by the veterans of the Force which has not just earned laurels for the country but also been instrumental in establishing CRPF as the most dependable Force in the matters of Internal Security. The occasion had the august presence of serving, retired officers and men of the Force residing in Delhi/NCR. The Veterans Day is also being celebrated across all the more than 40 Group Centres of CRPF.

Warmly received, the Veterans were presented with insignias and insignia bearing caps. K Vijay Kumar, Senior Security Advisor, Ex-DG CRPF delivered the keynote address on 'Vision CRPF@2040-Developing Capacity Building centres to handle future challenges effectively' where he stressed on the need to update the Force in terms of technology and rapidly changing security scenarios. He expressed his belief that, with the innate ability to adapt to every security challenge and tradition of emerging victorious, CRPF will find no difficulty in evolving to accommodate future needs.

Thanking the veterans for their gracious presence and lauding their service to the nation, Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF announced in his address that, as requested by Veterans, Commandant (Welfare) in CRPF Directorate has been designated as Commandant (Welfare/Veterans) to address all kinds of issues related to the Veterans. He also informed that a nodal officer has been designated in all Group Centres to address the issues of NOK of Bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice at the altar of duty. These nodal officers will also cater to the needs of veterans from now on. For reaching out to the Force instantly, a dedicated helpline (011-24369541) has been started at the CRPF Directorate. The DG also informed that hospitals of all formations have been directed to provide free medical consultation and first aid to all the veterans and their dependents.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 03:12 PM IST