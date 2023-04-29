 Honorary doctorate to Achyuta Samanta
Rebello DominicUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 01:14 AM IST
Eminent educationist and social worker and Founder, KIIT and KISS, Prof. Achyuta Samanta, has been conferred with honorary doctorate by Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Assam. He was conferred with D.Litt. by the university on the occasion of its 5th convocation ceremony. This honorary doctorate has been awarded to Prof. Samanta for his outstanding contribution to the field of education and social service. He received the honour from Gulab Chand Kataria, Hon'ble Governor of Assam. This is the 51st doctorate for Prof. Samanta. He expressed his gratitude to the authorities of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva University for the recognition. It will motivate him to do more, said Prof. Samanta. Among others, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Chancellor Sjt. Bhabendra Nath Deka, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Mridul Hazarika, and Registrar Prof. Mrinal Kumar Borah were present on the occasion.

