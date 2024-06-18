Homi Bhabha National Institute signs MoU with CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI) have formalized their commitment to enhancing industry-academic collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU was signed by Dr. Rajesh Kapoor, CII Regional Director, and Prof. U. Kamachi Mudali, Vice Chancellor of HBNI, in the presence of Dr. Anil Kakodkar, Chancellor of Homi Bhabha National Institute, Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE, and Mr. Rishi Kumar Bagla, Deputy Chairman of CII Western Region, and Chairman & Managing Director of Bagla Group.

The primary objective of this MoU is to facilitate initiatives under industry-academic engagement, promoting collaboration between HBNI and CII. This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both institutions to organize and support various mutually agreed-upon initiatives, thereby bridging the gap between academic research and industrial application.

Prof. U. Kamachi Mudali, Vice Chancellor of HBNI, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with CII is a testament to our commitment to fostering a strong industry-academic interface. By collaborating with CII and its industry members, we aim to drive innovation and enhance the practical relevance of our research."

Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE and the Guest of Honour, remarked on the critical role of such collaborations in the educational landscape. "The alliance between HBNI and CII is a model for how industry and academia can synergize to enhance the quality and impact of education and research in India."

Dr. Rajesh Kapoor, Regional Director of CII Western Region, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. "CII is committed to fostering innovation and excellence through strategic partnerships. Our collaboration with HBNI will pave the way for groundbreaking advancements and create numerous opportunities for students, researchers, and industry professionals."

Mr. Rishi Kumar Bagla, Deputy Chairman of CII Western Region, highlighted the importance of such partnerships. "This MoU is a pivotal moment for both CII and HBNI. It underscores our dedication to working closely with academic institutions to create a robust ecosystem for research and development, ultimately contributing to the nation's industrial growth."

The MoU outlines several key areas of collaboration, including joint research projects, industry-driven academic programs, internships, and seminars. These initiatives are designed to equip students and researchers with the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the evolving demands of the industry.

This collaboration marks the beginning of a promising partnership aimed at driving forward the boundaries of research and industrial application through concerted efforts.