Home Minister, Amit Shah graces the ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2021

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India organized the 21st edition of ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, 2021, in Mumbai on 18th December 2021.

Amit Shah, Home Minister and Minister for Cooperation, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Justice, P Sathasivam, Jury Chairman and Former Chief Justice of India, was the Guest of Honour.

Acknowledging the efforts of the Institute for playing a pivotal role in promoting the cause of Good Corporate Governance, Amit Shah said that “The growth of any nation depends on its strong governance structure and Company Secretaries have played a seminal role in India’s growth trajectory”. He further added that “the Government is reposing its faith and is giving the responsibility to Company Secretaries to establish a strong culture of Good Governance in India Inc. Hence, their role is more than just a job position. They have to be the important drivers in structuring the governance framework of the country”.

Justice, P Sathasivam said “Appreciation is the greatest motivator and keeps the Corporates on its toes. ICSI has been doing a commendable job in ensuring that a strong governance culture permeates all across by introducing new categories every year”

Appreciating the ICSI for weaving in Good Governance in the Indian Corporate Sector, Mr. Deepak Parekh said “ICSI has raised the bar of Governance by imbibing good governance through the professional competence of its members.

With the intent of creating an all-pervasive awareness for good governance in India INC., the award awakens, promotes and recognizes the exemplary performance of businesses and professionals in the field of corporate governance.

Acknowledging the leadership in promoting best Corporate Governance principles, the Institute conferred the ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award on Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Founder-Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 02:12 PM IST