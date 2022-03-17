Madheshiya Samaj Delhi- State and Kulguru Ganinathji's devotees Holi Mangal Milan Ceremony 2022 was organized on March 13, 2022 in Frontier Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Tihar Village, Delhi in a joyful atmosphere, burnt anti-dowry effigies with love, love and cordial union. On this occasion Ravindra Kumar General Secretary Madheshiya Samaj Mamta Gupta, All India National President {Women} Halwai Mahasabha Sanjay Kumar Gupta Ram Pratap Gupta, Jabalpur {Madhya Pradesh} Dr. Vinod Gupta, National General Secretary Pramod Kumar Kanhaiya Prasad Gupta Vinod Kumar Sah Umakant Sah D. D Gupta in large numbers The dignitaries hugged each other and provided the good wishes of Holi.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 01:46 AM IST