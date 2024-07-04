Historic Milestone Achieved By Surg CMDE Diviya Gautam, VSM, PDMS (CGHQ)

In a historic feat Surg Cmde Diviya Gautam, VSM become the first serving Naval Women Officer from India to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, at a height of 19,341 ft on 06 Jun 24. Mt Kilimanjaro is world's highest freestanding mountain and Africa's tallest peak. Here is an overview of her inspiring journey.

Surg Cmde Diviya Gautam, VSM is posted as Principal Director Medical Services at Coast Guard Headquarters on deputation from Indian Navy. She joined the Indian Navy as a Doctor after graduating from Govt. Medical College Patiala in 1995, as she was motivated to join the Armed Forces with a desire to serve mankind and the Nation, given her Defence background.

She climbed the peak along with her husband Cmde Gauarv Gautam (Retd) and 8 other Indian friends now settled in the US. Though the couple did not have adequate physical preparation due to service exigencies but they owe their success to their military training, mental grit, endurance and proper acclimatization, given the high altitude and varying weather conditions.

As is said, "The summit is what drives but the climb itself is what matters." Her climb began from the base of Kilimanjaro at Moshi through Lemosho route at the Lemosho Gate of 'Kilimanjaro National Park'. She and her husband / team navigated through dense rainforests, moorlands, heath and rocky paths. Their credo was 'One team one dream, pole pole (slowly slowly), Non-stop to the top, Hakuna matata ! Despite the physical and mental challenge involving diverse climatic zones making it an even more challenging endeavor, Surg Cmde Diviya Gautam demonstrated remarkable perseverance and determination. The couple's ascent to the snow-clad peak is a testament of their good order training, will power and support of their organizing team and the teammates.

They reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, Uhuru Peak on 06 Jun 24 at 07:20 am after trekking non-stop for 07 hours as they had started the final trek at 12 midnight. This achievement not only marks a personal milestone for her but also serves as an inspiration for many young women in India and around the world. Her success underscored the message that age is no bar when dedication and hard work are paramount.

Conclusion

Surg Cmde Diviya Gautam's successful ascent of Mount Kilimanjaro stands as a beacon of courage, determination and the spirit to live life king size! It also showcases evolutionary role of women in the Navy who are not only...

• Rocking the cradle

• Working in offices.....but

• Marching on the Rajpath

• Soaring in skies

• Wielding a weapon

• Salling on high seas.. ..and now

• Summiting tall peaks!

Her journey is a proud chapter in the annals of India's Nari Shakti @women empowerment.