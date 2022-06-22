e-Paper Get App

Hira Nand takes over as Director (Finance), NFL

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 01:19 AM IST
Hira Nand has taken over as Director (Finance) of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL). Prior to this, Nand was Executive Director (F&A) in the company. Nand is also on the board of NFL's JV Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. (RFCL).

A Cost and Management Accountant professional with degrees of M.Com, LL.B., Nand has a rich professional experience of more than 30 years in Accounts and Financial Management.

He started his career with NFL in 1986 and gained rich experience in various aspects of Financial Management in the Company. He has also worked with ONGC Petro additions Ltd. (OPaL), KRIBHCO and Model Economic Township Ltd. in various capacities.

