Hindustan Zinc launches low-carbon zinc brand EcoZen

Hindustan Zinc, India’s largest and the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer, launched its low carbon ‘green’ zinc brand, EcoZen, on Wednesday. As per S&P Global CSA, Hindustan Zinc is recognized as the world’s most sustainable metals and mining company. With EcoZen, they have introduced Asia’s first low carbon ‘green’ zinc product for customers worldwide. Certified by a global sustainability consulting firm through a life cycle assessment (LCA), EcoZen boasts a carbon footprint of less than one tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced, using renewable energy and achieving a carbon footprint about 75% lower than the global average.

Zinc is primarily used for galvanizing steel to protect it from corrosion, making it essential for sectors such as steel, infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, electronics, high-tech manufacturing, energy storage, defense, and electric mobility. EcoZen reflects Hindustan Zinc’s commitment to decarbonizing its operations and offering customers a competitive advantage in sustainability. This new product will lead to a total carbon emission reduction of about 400 kg per tonne of steel galvanized with EcoZen.

The EcoZen brand combines eco-sensitivity and quality assurance in a sustainable, low-carbon product with one of the lowest global warming potential (GWP) values, about 75% lower than the global average. Its certification follows a mass-balance approach using the cradle-to-gate method.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc and Non-Executive Director of Vedanta Group, emphasized, "Sustainability is at the core of all our business decisions. Being ranked #1 in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment showcases our commitment to building a sustainable future. The launch of EcoZen is another leap towards our goal of becoming Net Zero by 2050. By setting global benchmarks in ESG, Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc is revolutionizing the natural resources industry with safer, smarter, and more sustainable operations and products."

CEO Arun Misra said, “The launch of EcoZen is a historic milestone in our decarbonization journey, catering to environmentally conscious customers who prioritize the sustainability of their raw materials. Produced with a carbon footprint of less than one tonne of carbon equivalent, EcoZen is a significant step towards Hindustan Zinc’s net-zero goals, offering one of the most sustainable low carbon zinc options for infrastructure protection and low carbon transition technologies.”

Aligned with its verified Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) targets to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, Hindustan Zinc is increasing its use of renewable energy and improving operational efficiency. The company has recently started receiving round-the-clock renewable energy as part of its 450 MW power delivery agreement, in addition to its 40.7 MW of captive solar power. These efforts have reduced its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 14% in FY24 from 2020 levels.

As part of the Vedanta Group, Hindustan Zinc is the world’s second-largest zinc producer and third-largest silver producer, with a market share of about 75% of the primary zinc market in India. Certified as 2.41 times Water-Positive, Hindustan Zinc is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner, playing a pivotal role in the global energy transition for a sustainable future.