Hinduja Carnival 2022

The Rotaract Club of Hinduja College organized its legacy event, “Hinduja Carnival'22” virtually this year commencing from 16th February, 2022 to 20th February 2022.

It was a 10 days’ fest whereas 5 days were for pre-events (10th to 14th February, 2022) and the last 5 days for main events with non-stop rotaraction wherein fun, sporty, social cause, professional and entrepreneurial events were conducted along with cultural events. Hinduja Carnival’22 gave a platform to participants to showcase their talents in various cultural performances as well as allowing them to learn & develop interpersonal skills from various amusing & enlightening events. An event to improve communication skills was held for school students and Social service initiatives were undertaken. All the Participants of Hinduja Carnival, as a team, donated Rs. 8057/- to a social cause by organizing a Walkathon via Impact Application. A giveaway Contest was held post-Hinduja Carnival for celebrating & sharing the joy of its success.

20+ events were executed throughout the Hinduja Carnival’22 along with having 250+ participants making it a grand event.

