Hindi week-2022 organized in Rail Wheel Factory

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 01:51 AM IST
For the purpose of promotion of Hindi in Rail Wheel Factory, Bangalore, Hindi Week celebration was organized from September 19, 2022 to September 24, 2022. Hindi Book and Official Language Exhibition was organized on September 22, 2022 which was inaugurated by Prem Narayan Jha, General Manager, RWF.

Famous books of great Hindi literature were displayed in the book exhibition. During the official language exhibition, the General Manager appreciated the work being done in Hindi in RWF, He then read the Hindi Diwas message of the Railway Minister.

A multilingual poetry seminar was also organized on September 22, 2022 under the chairmanship of the General Manager in which the officers/employees of RWF recited poems written in Hindi as well as in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and English.

