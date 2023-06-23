‘Himveers’ did yoga at Vibrant Village ‘Karzok’ in Ladakh on 9th International Day of Yoga-2023

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrated and participated in yoga sessions in different parts of the country on the occasion of 9th International Day of Yoga. ITBP Jawans enthusiastically practiced in yoga celebrations at Border out Posts of the Force located on the India-China Borders in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The Himveers of the Force performed yoga at extremely high altitude of more than 18,000 feet and sub-zero temperature locations starting from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh.

Anish Dayal Singh, DG ITBP alongwith Himveers of the Force participated in a special Yoga Session organized at the vibrant village 'Karzok', and flagged off International Day of Yoga celebration across the Force. Local villagers alongwith school kids were also present in this yoga session. On the occasion, Singh appreciated the cordial relations of the villagers with ITBP and motivated them to adopt Yoga in their day to day life to stay Fit & healthy. This year ITBP officers and personnel organised and celebrated International Day of Yoga in 127 vibrant villages located at far reaches of the Himalayas starting form Karakoram in the north and Jachep la in the east along the Indo China Border.

Himveers of ITBP units performed yoga with the theme of the International Day of Yoga 2023 ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ in series of mission ‘Har Angan Yog’ at altitudes ranging upto 18,000 feet and sub-zero temperatures starting from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

The ITBP has taken many initiatives to promote Mission ‘Har Angan Yog’ yoga by performing yogaasanas at top mountain ridges in the higher reaches of the Himalayas. The ITBP personnel have been exemplary in promoting Yoga by demonstrating various yogasanas at different high altitude Himalayan ranges on India-China borders including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.