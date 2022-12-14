High time to declare Sammed Shikharji non-violent & vegetarian holy religious Jain pilgrimage site

Sammed Shikhar Ji, also known as Parasnath, located in Giridih district of Jharkhand, is the biggest pilgrimage center of Jainism, from where 20 out of 24 Tirthankaras along with Koda-Kodi Mahamuniraj are Siddhalayas.

Every particle of this pilgrimage area is so sacred that it is said that one who worships here once with pure feelings, he never gets bound by hell Triancha speed. Due to frequent occurrences of major incidents on such holy holy pilgrimage for some time, a big question has been raised on the security and literacy of Sammed Shikharji pilgrimage area.

The main reason for this is that when all the people, through the channel Mahalakshmi, thousands of people descended on the holy Tonka (temple from where the Tirthankaras went to salvation) built there in a spirit of revelry, shoes and slippers on those stags. Stopped with it, saw the photo shot shot, at the same stage on which he becomes blessed by seeing every person with his head bowed.

Along with this, the picture of meat was also recorded among the temples at the foothills of holy Parasnath. In the afternoon on such a holy pilgrimage where absolutely prohibition is taking place, there is a public protest.

Similarly, when Jharkhand did not become a separate state, the Bihar government declared it a wildlife sanctuary (Wildlife Sanctuary) from the official gazette dated August 21, 1983, the pilgrimage area to be declared a sacred non-violent vegetarian area, On 2 August 2019, on the basis of the same gazette, the Union Environment Ministry brought it under the ambit of the Eco-Sensitive Zone. Earlier in 2016 also this Sammed Shikharji area was declared as tourist area.

This biggest pilgrimage area of Jains is authorized in three gazets, danger bells are becoming for the sanctity, purity and security of this pilgrimage because you all know that another big pilgrimage of Jains is located in "Palitana". ", the country's first vegetarian area was declared. After that Ayodhya, Kashi, Moor area of Uttar Pradesh were declared holy. Sammed Shikharji, who continuously proclaimed non-violence-vegetarianism in the whole world, was declared the holy Jain pilgrimage area.

At the same time, to maintain its accuracy by the administration, no one could unknowingly take the roof of shoes, slippers etc. on top of the temple-like Tonk. There should be a complete ban on the sale and purchase of meat. Presently it is being used as a tourist spot due to which its purity is being completely destroyed. The Jain society wants that the 48 kilometer circumambulation of Sammed Shikharji and the temple area of Madhuban on Tretaji should be declared as vegetarian holy religious Jain pilgrimage area till the east.

Rashtra Saint Mahayogi Shraman 108 Viharsh Sagar Ji Gurudev while discussing with newspapers and magazines clearly said that Sammed Shikharji is the eternal sacred area of Jains and today the entire society is united for its protection and security.

It is strongly appealed to the Government of Jharkhand and the Central Government that this pilgrimage should be declared non-violent, vegetarian, holy Jain pilgrimage, about which the Additional Secretary of the Government of Jharkhand had given an office memorandum on October 22, 2018, in which he wrote That Parasnath Sammed Shikharji Parvat has been a world famous holy and worshipable pilgrimage site for the followers of Jainism for centuries. Its specification information is bounded. By gazetting this, the government can benefit the Jain community. Sammed Shikharji has absolutely no relation to the society in the form of tourism or in the form of Wild Life Century. The Jain community does not want any facility in the form of tourism to be started here. Many times in the past, tourists break their reports by wearing shoes on Tonks, while some tourists come here and eat meat etc. while sleeping, which adds to the number of this pilgrimage. The Jain society strongly opposes this kind of desecration and calls for declaring it as a sacred religious Jain pilgrimage area. Jain society can never accept the responsibility of tourists in exchange for the facilities here and its religious interest is never changed in any other form, it demands its parts.

Jain society is running a signature campaign in this regard and on Sunday, 18 December 2022, at the Red Fort ground in the capital Delhi, with the blessings of all the saints and in the supreme company of Rashtrasant Muni Viharsh Sagar Ji Sangh, the Jinn ruler Swami Tirthankar Mahavir Before the 2550th Moksha Kalyanak year of ji, a huge Maha Archana is being organized for the protection, sanctity and protection of all the pilgrimages including Sammed Shikharji. This national event is expected to reach more than 50 thousand Jain brothers. Along with several Union ministers, Jharkhand government ministers have attended the event. It is a strange coincidence that where different societies demand for the system, the same Jain society applies to the government, demanding accommodation for it.