 High level meeting between Indian Coast Guard and Korea Coast Guard Delegates
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryHigh level meeting between Indian Coast Guard and Korea Coast Guard Delegates

High level meeting between Indian Coast Guard and Korea Coast Guard Delegates

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 01:49 AM IST
article-image

A High Level Meeting (HLM) between the Indian Coast Guard and Korean Coast Guard will be organised at New Delhi on April 25. This will be the 11th such meeting being undertaken, after a gap of three years view pandemic restriction. The mutual exchange of dialogues will cover all aspects of capacity building that would foster professional relationship. A seven member delegation of the South Korea Coast Guard (KCG) led by Commissioner General KIM Jong Wook, Commissioner, Korea Coast Guard will be exchanging mutual cooperation dialogues with the Indian delegation headed by ADG Rakesh Pal, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard (Addl Charge). 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reliance Retail’s Azorte launches “Threads for Good—from waste to deserving waist” on World...

Reliance Retail’s Azorte launches “Threads for Good—from waste to deserving waist” on World...

Gully Classes Foundation organizes Juhu Cleanup Drive on Earth Day Weekend

Gully Classes Foundation organizes Juhu Cleanup Drive on Earth Day Weekend

Babus, mantris & buzz: RSS will now have bigger say in elections?

Babus, mantris & buzz: RSS will now have bigger say in elections?

PR and Media Professionals celebrate National Public Relations Day in association with the Press...

PR and Media Professionals celebrate National Public Relations Day in association with the Press...

High level meeting between Indian Coast Guard and Korea Coast Guard Delegates

High level meeting between Indian Coast Guard and Korea Coast Guard Delegates