High level meeting between Indian Coast Guard and Korea Coast Guard Delegates

A High Level Meeting (HLM) between the Indian Coast Guard and Korean Coast Guard will be organised at New Delhi on April 25. This will be the 11th such meeting being undertaken, after a gap of three years view pandemic restriction. The mutual exchange of dialogues will cover all aspects of capacity building that would foster professional relationship. A seven member delegation of the South Korea Coast Guard (KCG) led by Commissioner General KIM Jong Wook, Commissioner, Korea Coast Guard will be exchanging mutual cooperation dialogues with the Indian delegation headed by ADG Rakesh Pal, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard (Addl Charge).

