Heavy industries minister inaugurates state-of-the-art data centre at BHEL facility in Bengaluru

Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey has inaugurated a modern, state-of-the-art data centre at BHEL's Electronics Division in Bengaluru.

Established to commemorate India's celebration of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and as a step in BHEL's digital transformation journey, the data centre at Electronics Division (EDN) encompasses the data centres of all the three Bengaluru-based units of BHEL, namely Solar Business Division (SBD), Industrial Systems Group (ISG), as well as EDN, a statement said.

The facilities at these three units have been brought together and co-located in one place leading to optimisation of IT infrastructure, better data security and reduction in operating cost.

The connectivity to SBD and ISG, located about 12 kms from EDN, is provided through high-speed multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) for increasing the speed and also to control the flow of network traffic.

Addressing the employees, the minister said that the newly-inaugurated data centre will provide advanced solutions in today's digital ecosystem.

He also hailed the Remote Monitoring and Diagnostic System (RMDS) developed by BHEL, as a step towards realising the prime minister's vision of providing quality power to all citizens.

The system has the capability to predict problems in power plants which can aid in preventive maintenance, the statement said.

Speaking about the various contributions of BHEL, he said that the company is playing an integral role in the flagship programmes of the Government of India like the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

The minister added that he was happy to note the role played by EDN in projects of national importance like the supply of space-grade batteries and solar panels for space programmes, supply of integrated platform management system for the first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant and the development of traction systems for the country's first AC-EMUs.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 02:38 PM IST