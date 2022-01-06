Healthcare Initiatives under CSR by CRWWO and other organisations

During the year 2021, Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) headed by Menu Lahoti, President, has contributed healthcare items like cochlear implants and other apparatus to Railway Hospital Byculla.

Public Sector Undertakings & stakeholders have contributed for purchase of various medical equipment and appliances for use in various departments of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Railway Hospital, Byculla for both Covid & Non Covid healthcare. These have been very helpful in providing appropriate healthcare to the patients at the hospital. Under the guidance of Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway, the Medical Team headed by Principal Chief Medical Director Y.S. Ataria and Medical Director Dr. Meera Arora of Central Railway have approached to the various organisations for getting help under CSR. Central Railway thanks the CSR partners for extending help to improve the health infrastructure during this difficult time of pandemic.

1. Cochlear Implants (RCF to CRWWO - value Rs.16.53 Lakhs)

2. PCs, Wheelchairs, Walkers & other mobility appliances, trolleys, kitchen appliances (CRWWO, NRMU, Innerwheel Club of Mumbai Nariman Point, Lions Club – value Rs.10 lakhs)

3. Computer Navigation System for Joint Replacement & Spine Surgeries (Indian Railway Finance Corporation - value Rs.2.8 Crores)

4. 960 LPM Oxygen Generation Plant (Mazgaon Dockyard Ltd. - value Rs.94.5 Lakhs)

5. Audiometer, BERA & Micromotor Drill for ENT (Rashtriya Chemical & Fertilizers - value Rs. 20 Lakhs)

6. Syringe Pumps, Infusion Pumps, Patient & Blood Warmers, Surgical Tourniquet, Multi-parameters (Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation - value Rs. 17.5 lakhs)

7. Laboratory equipment (Central Warehousing Corporation & Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation value Rs.21 Lakhs)

8.Cochlear Implants of MED-EL (DFCCIL & Plasser India -value Rs.49.70 Lakhs)

9.Stainless Steel Benches (Bharatiya Pravasi Kendra -value Rs. 6.00 lakhs),

10. Voltas Water Coolers with Aquaguard (Bharatiya Pravasi Kendra -value Rs.1.00 lakh)

This is a measure of the strong goodwill that this tertiary referral hospital enjoys amongst all stakeholders purely on the strength of quality healthcare services that it makes it a point to offer across the board to all eligible railway beneficiaries & also to the general public at large.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 11:49 AM IST