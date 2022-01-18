Health Minister Rajesh Tope inaugurates ESIC Dispensary at Jalna

Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare in the Government of Maharashtra inaugurated Employees' State Insurance Corporation's Dispensary-cum-Branch Office at Jalna today. Also present at the occasion were Principal Secretary, Public Health Neelima Kerketta, ESIC Sub-Regional Office Aurangabad Incharge Chandrabhanu Jha andother senior officials from ESIC.

A number of industrial units are native to Jalna, which means it is home to a significant worker population. At present, more than 13000 Insured Persons and 52,000 ESIC beneficiaries are concentrated in the district.

This is ESIC’s first Dispensary to be inaugurated in Jalna and will aid Insured Persons in the area get doorstep access to medical services. Insured Persons in the district, who earlier had to travel to distances up to 50 kms to avail medical and cash benefit services, are now delighted at its sight.

“With recent reduction in the ESIC coverage limit for establishments in Maharashtra, we expect that this Dispensary will cater to more than 1 lakh ESIC beneficiaries in the near future “informed Pranay Sinha, Additional Commissioner and Regional Director of ESIC for Maharashtra.

Employees' State Insurance Corporation, the nation's pioneer social security organization caters to more than 1.77 crore beneficiaries in Maharashtra. To provide medical care to its beneficiaries in all corners of Maharashtra, the Corporation utilizes the services of its 15 Hospitals and 69

Dispensaries, along with more than 250 Hospitals empanelled to provide Secondary and Super Speciality Treatment to its beneficiaries. With the inclusion of Jalna, the Corporation now has 13 Dispensary-cum-Branch Offices functioning in the State.

“People from Jalna will benefit a lot from this Dispensary, this is a welcome step and I expect them to visit in large numbers. We are also in the process of operationalization of a Hospital at Jalna “said Health Minister Rajesh Tope at the event

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 05:30 PM IST