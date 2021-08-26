Health fair to be held in DNH, Daman and Diu: Dr. V.K. Das

Under the Sahayatra program, Health and Family Welfare Department is organizing a health fair on 25 and 26 August 2021 at all the health centers of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu State. In this camp, health check-up, treatment and awareness will be done by experts of kidney disease, pediatrics, gynecology, medical doctor, skin, brain, bone and teeth. Along with this, blood test and non-communicable diseases will also be done in this camp.

A health fair is being organized In Dadra and Nagar Haveli district on 25/8/2021 from 11:00 am to 02:00 pm, at Sub District Hospital Khanvel, Primary Health Center Dudhni, Primary Health Center Mandoni, Primary Health Center Amboli, and on 26/8/2021, from 11:00 am to 02:00 pm, at Primary Health Center Naroli, Community Health Center Dadra, Primary Health Center Kilwani, Community Health Center Rakholi and in Daman district from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 25/8/2021 at Community Health Center Moti Daman Primary Health Center and from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM at Bhimpore, on 26/8/2021 from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM at Primary Health Center Kachigam and Primary Health Center at Dabhel from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM Health fair is being organized.

This camp is being organized by the department keeping in mind the health of the people of the rural areas of the state. The citizens living in the rural extension of the state should also get the benefit of specialist services, this is the main objective of this camp. All the citizens of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman are requested to join this camp in maximum number and take advantage of health services.

Thursday,August 26, 2021