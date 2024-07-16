Health Check-Up Camp Organised By The Slum Rehabilitation Authority

In the fast-paced and hectic life of Mumbai, employees often neglect their health, leading to various health related problems in the future due to a lack of regular checkups. To address this issue, Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar, Chief Executive Officer of the Slum Rehabilitation

Authority (SRA), organized a health check-up camp for all officers, employees, and fourth-class employees of the authority.

The health examination was conducted in collaboration with Shibir Om Gagangiri Hospital and Occupational Health Services, Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai. During the camp, officials and employees of the authority underwent a series of health tests, including blood tests, ear and eye examinations, blood vitamin tests, chest X-rays, ECGs, PFTs, and blood pressure measurements. This initiative by the Chief Executive Officer of SRA, Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar, along with various officers, highlights the importance of regular health check-ups and the commitment to the well-being of the employees.