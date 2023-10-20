Haware Properties Launches

Haware Properties, a trusted name in the real estate industry for over three decades, is proud to announce the launch of their ground-breaking new brand, "My First Home," set to redefine the affordable housing landscape. This exciting venture will be marked by a dynamic association with iconic Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, who share Haware Properties' vision of providing every Mumbaikar with a quality, affordable place to call home.

"Haware My First Home" aims to make homeownership dreams a reality for countless individuals and families across India. This brand is driven by a commitment to quality construction, affordability, and a customer-centric approach. With over three decades of experience and expertise in the real estate industry, Haware Properties is well-positioned to bring affordable housing solutions to the forefront of the market.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, known not only for their acting prowess but also for their philanthropic efforts and commitment to social causes, have joined forces with Haware Properties as the brand's ambassadors. Their association with "My First Home" reflects their dedication to making affordable housing accessible to all, and their involvement will further add immense credibility and trust to the brand.

"We are thrilled to be associated with Haware Properties and their revolutionary brand 'My First Home,' because their brand connects deeply with the Marathi community." Riteish Deshmukh stated. "They have built their legacy over decades, making them a trusted choice for thousands of homeowners. Owning a home is a cherished dream for many, and ‘Haware My First Home’ is committed to turning that dream into a reality for countless individuals and families."

Genelia Deshmukh added, "We believe that everyone deserves the security and comfort of a home, and 'My First Home' embodies this belief. It's an honour to be a part of this initiative and to work with Haware Properties, who not just have a long-standing reputation for delivering quality real estate solutions, but have also taken many socially conscious initiatives for the community."

"Haware My First Home" will focus on providing affordable housing options without compromising on quality or amenities, making it an attractive choice for first-time homebuyers and those seeking to upgrade their living standards. Haware Properties' three decades of experience, combined with the iconic influence of Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, will propel "My First Home" as a leading force in the affordable housing segment.

Dr. Suresh Haware, Chairman at Haware Properties said, "At Haware Properties, we've always believed in transforming dreams into reality, and 'My First Home' is a testament to that commitment. After having completed over 160 projects and delivering more than 45000, we are proud to introduce this revolutionary brand that sets a new standard for affordable housing in India. We have a distinct place in our hearts for special categories of people from our society, namely our Soldiers, Policemen, Teachers, Doctors, Artists & Litterateurs; and we salute them by offering homes that are reserved for these extraordinary categories of people with a special pricing."

Managing Director & CEO Mr. Amit Haware said, "Affordable housing has been a vision close to our hearts. With 'My First Home,' we've combined our expertise with innovation to create housing solutions that are accessible to a wide range of customers. Our aim is to make homeownership a joyful and stress-free experience. We look forward to serving the aspirations of thousands of families through this pioneering venture. With the brand ‘My First Home’, we are targeting a business of close to Rs.5000 crores in the coming time with multiple large sized affordable housing in the MMR region. The association with Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh further reinforces our commitment to quality and affordability, and we're excited to embark on this journey together.”

Joint Managing Director & CFO Mr. Amar Haware said, "Our customer-centric approach has always been the cornerstone of our success. 'My First Home' is a reflection of our unwavering dedication to our customers. Through this brand, we are offering not just homes, but the promise of a brighter future. We are offering high rise towers with 50+ amenities and world class luxury finishes, all with quality and affordability. Use of new technology like Mivan & BIM will ensure speedy construction and On-Time delivery, which is part of our core values.”

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)