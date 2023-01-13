Haveri – Devaragudda Section of Hubballi -Chijajur Route doubled

Following the statutory inspection by Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) A.K. Rai, the newly doubled railway line between Haveri and Devargudda (24.57 Km) has been commissioned on January 11.

With the commissioning of the doubling of Haveri-Devargudda section, only 20 km track (Hubballi South- Saunshi) of the Hubballi-Bengaluru route would be left to be doubled which is targeted to be completed by March-2023. With this, the entire Hubballi - Bengaluru route will be doubled, enhancing the capacity as well as safety. Closely on the heels of doubling, electrification is also being carried out in full swing on this route.

During the inspection of CRS, a speed trial at 127 kmph was also carried out in the Haveri-Devargudda section.

This doubling is part of Hubballi-Chikjajur (190 km) doubling project sanctioned in 2015-16. The estimated cost of this doubling project is Rs. 1850 Crores.

It may be noted that timing of engineering works of this section was staggered keeping public convenience in mind, so that there will be minimal disruption to the passenger train services, especially during Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, held at Haveri (6-8 Jan, 2023). Several special trains were also run for the convenience of public and participants to Haveri from Hubballi, Harihar, Yesvantpur (Bengaluru) etc.

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore has congratulated the Construction wing of SWR for timely execution of the work duly observing all the safety precautions. He has stated that the track is being doubled and electrified on war footing, and is confident of enabling the run of Vande Bharat express train soon.