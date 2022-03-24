Haute Couture & Fashion Fever only at the Shaina NC Fashion Show

The Shaina NC Fashion show definitely ripped the ramp with high fashion and couture at the Dream Discon 2022. With the support of Elegant Marbles and Grani industries Ltd, & Managing Director Mr. Rakesh Agrawal, this dazzling event will definitely go down in the history books of fashion. The owner of St. Regis and an enthused social activist, Amla Ruia graced the occasion with her presence. ‘Fashion for a good cause’ is what would best describe the efforts of the Rotary Clubs at the Dream Discon 2022.

The Run of show was not just about the fashion-forward swanky outfits but also about raising funds for paediatric heart surgery. A charitable cause empowered the occasion and all the guests present actively encouraged the motive. As much as the event was graced by top-personalities and was style-savy, at the heart of it lied the purpose of charity. Funds were also raised for Amla Ruia’s NGO, Aakar Charitable Trust, centred around water harvesting.

It was quite a stellar scene to watch the matriarchal women with a younger-than-ever spirit walk on the ramp, Amla Ruia being one of them. Dr. Madhu Chopra also caught eyes with her timeless flair on the ramp and Actress Daisy Shah was a show-stopper that made heads turn! The ‘Queen of Drapes’ Shaina NC made sure that this event was another praiseworthy one in the Indian Fashion Industry and was another feat of achievement in her records of charity fashion shows. District Governor, Rajendra Agarwal displayed his unconditional support and was impressed by the efforts. Yolo Entertainment and Weddings and Mumbai Beats were at the organizational front of the occasion. All in all, records were made on the red carpet at the Discon 2020 and the cause of charity made it beam!

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:22 PM IST