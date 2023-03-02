Harman will inspire our women’s team to play their best cricket, and bring even more glory to women in sports: Nita M. Ambani

Mumbai Indians announce Harmanpreet Kaur as the captain of its women’s team ahead of the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League. She recently became the first cricketer to play 150 T20Is, has been a pillar for the national team for over a decade now across formats, since making her debut at the age of 20. The national team captain, who is an Arjuna Awardee, has a solid winning record, and also holds the record for the highest ever individual score in a knockout game in a Women's World Cup match (171*).

Said Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, "We are thrilled to have Harmanpreet as the captain of Mumbai Indians’ first-ever women’s cricket team. As the national captain, she has led the Indian Women’s team to some of their most exciting wins. And I am sure that with Charlotte and Jhulan’s support, she will inspire our MI women’s team to play their best cricket, display a sense of pride, and bring even more glory to women in sports. We are so looking forward to the beginning of this new chapter for MI! I can’t wait to see our girls play the fearless and entertaining MI brand of cricket that our fans adore. More power to Harmanpreet and the entire MI team on this exciting journey ahead!”

Harman has played against Head Coach Charlotte Edwards and has played with and captained Jhulan Goswami. She has been influential in showcasing the best of Indian cricket to the world, being the first Indian to play in T20 leagues in other parts of the world. She will now lead a team that comprises of some of the biggest names in women’s cricket and youngsters who are looking forward to showcase their talent as Mumbai Indians continues being the nursery of talent for global cricket.

Mumbai Indians' coaching team has Charlotte Edwards (Head Coach), Jhulan Goswami (Bowling Coach and Mentor), Devieka Palshikaar (Batting Coach) and Lydia Greenway (Fielding Coach). The team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, and comprises of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Jintimani Kalita.

Mumbai Indians play the season opener of WPL 2023 on 4th March 2023, at DY Patil Stadium against Gujarat Giants