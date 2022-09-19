Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates 25th Energy Technology Meet hosted by HPCL & CHT

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri in the august presence of Minister of State of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Labour and Employment, Rameswar Teli inaugurated 25th Energy Technology Meet in Mumbai and senior dignitaries from MoP&NG and Oil & Gas Industry.

Centre for High Technology (CHT), under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoP&NG), Government of India, in association with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) is organizing 25th Energy Technology Meet (ETM) during 15 - 17 September, 2022 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, India. The event was formerly known as Refining and Petrochemicals Technology Meet.

The meet has become much sought-after annual event globally and is being attended by over 1000 delegates from India & abroad including senior officials of MoP&NG & major Oil & Petrochemical Companies. The event provides an excellent opportunity for exposition of recent advances and technological developments that are of direct relevance.

During his inaugural address, Hardeep Singh Puri welcomed all participants and mentioned that India has been able to navigate through the energy crisis the world faced. India has never reached a crisis point linked to affordability of fuels. The focus of the Country is towards Net Zero. India has achieved 10% Ethanol Blending in June 2022 much ahead of the targeted November, 2022. India has targeted blending of 20% ethanol in Petrol by 2025 and 5% biodiesel in diesel by 2030 and is setting up of 5000 plant for production of 15 TMT of CBG.

Refineries will lead the way towards Green Hydrogen. Significant achievement has been achieved in the sector of Exploration & Production as entire EEZs area of 2.36 million square kilometres are available for exploration activities. India has the fourth largest refining capacity and the refineries have been able to reduce energy intensity by 3% against global average.

In his special address, Rameswar Teli said that Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is committed to propel India towards a 5 trillion dollar economy. India is investing heavily on biofuels with large cap projects being executed by Oil & Gas Companies. Prime Minister’s vision is to take energy to each and every citizen of the Country.

A total of 82 oral papers including 43 by foreign companies and 24 speakers from abroad, spread over 15 Technical Sessions and 60 posters shall be presented during the two and half day Meet covering subjects related to challenges and recent developments in the energy sectors. 16 Exhibition Stalls are put up by leading Oil Companies, technology / service providers showcasing their technology, product and services.