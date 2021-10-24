e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:47 PM IST

Hardeep Singh Puri hands over the keys of five ambulances to ABVIMS & Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital

Ambulances have been provided by HUDCO under its CSR grant
FPJ Bureau
Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs & Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri handed over keys and flagged off Five High-Tech Ambulances, under HUDCO CSR grant to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences & Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital on October 22. The keys were handed over to Dr Rana A.K. Singh, Director and Medical Superintendent, ABVIMS & Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Dr S.V. Arya, Medical Superintendent, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital. The ambulances were handed over in the presence of Kamran Rizvi, Chairman HUDCO and senior officials of MOHUA, HUDCO and both the hospitals.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:48 PM IST
