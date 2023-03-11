Hardeep S Puri inaugurates 25th NLGI

Hardeep S Puri, Minster of P&NG and Housing & Urban Affairs inaugurated the 25th NLGI Lubricating Grease Conference being organized by NLGI-India Chapter at Hotel Grand Hyatt, Gurugram. Speaking today on the occasion, Minister commended the efforts of IndianOil in the field of innovation and research in sunrise energy areas, and said, "IndianOil has been doing commendable work in alternate and newer energy areas. I have witnessed the launch of AVGAS 100 and the innovative solar cooktop. I am also aware of IndianOil R&D's work in 2G and 3G biofuel technologies and Hydrogen fuel cell buses.

The Minister further spoke about the strengths of the Indian economy and acknowledged the contribution of the Indian grease industry in helping achieve the national Net Zero ambition. He shared the genesis of NLGI’s India Chapter founded in 1997 and headquartered at IndianOil R&D.

Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas also presented the NLGI Founder's Award to Dr. SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D), IndianOil, on the occasion.

In his welcome address, Dr. SSV Ramakumar, Director, IndianOil (R&D) and President of NLGI-India Chapter, shared how grease can contribute to the net zero goal by optimising wear and tear mechanism of the engine.

Anoop Kumar, Chevron and President NLGI-USA and Sudhir Sachdeva, Chairman, Siddharth Grease, and Lt General MKS Yadav, AVSM, SM, DGST, Army HQ were also present during the inauguration of the Conference.

The Lubricating Grease Conference is being hosted by the National Lubricating Grease Institute (NLGI)-India Chapter. The theme of the 25th NLGI Conference is New Frontiers in Grease Industry: Moving Towards Net Zero.

Stakeholders from the entire Grease Value Chain, including Grease manufacturers from India and abroad, are attending the 3-day conference at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Gurugram.