Half yearly meeting and annual prize distribution ceremony of Narakas held under the chairmanship of SJVN

On December 30, with the objective of increasing the use of official language Hindi in central government offices, undertakings and banks, the Government of India, constituted under the chairmanship of the Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN Limited, the Town Official Language Implementation Committee (NARAKAS), Shimla (Office-2 ) Annual Official Language Prize Distribution Function and half yearly meeting was organized in the premises of SJVN Limited. The use of Hindi was reviewed in the meeting and discussions were held to achieve the goals set by the Government of India.

The member offices of Narakas (Office-2) were also honored with the Rajbhasha Shield for the best official language performance of the member offices. These awards were given away from the hands of Director (Personnel) Smt. Geeta Kapoor, SJVN Ltd. Based on the number of offices, the awards have been divided into three categories namely Government Offices and Financial Institutions, PSUs and Banks category. 5 prizes are assured in each category. The first prize was received by Mr. Yangjor, Senior Divisional Manager on behalf of Life Insurance Corporation of India, Mr. S. Patnaik, Executive Director (HR) on behalf of SJVN Ltd. and Mr. Atish Ananth, Deputy General Manager on behalf of Reserve Bank of India. The second prize went to Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Punjab National Bank. While the third prize was given to the Chief General Manager, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and Union Bank of India. Food Corporation of India, UCO Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank were honored with incentive awards.

