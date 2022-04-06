HAL pays highest dividend to GOI

HAL paid the second interim dividend of Rs. 653.36 crores for the FY 2021-22 to the Government of India.

The dividend cheque was handed over to the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh by R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL and C. B. Ananthakrishnan, Director (Finance), HAL in the presence of Dr. Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary in Delhi today. The Company had declared the second interim dividend of Rs. 26/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each amounting to Rs. 869.41 crores on February 10, 2022, in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs. 14/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each amounting to Rs. 468.14 crores earlier declared on November 11, 2021, total amounting to Rs. 1337.55 crores which included GoI share of Rs. 1005.17 crores.

“It is the highest dividend declared by the Company after listing of its shares on the Stock Exchange(s) and is more than what has been prescribed under DPE guidelines”, says R. Madhavan.

Sanjay Jaju, AS (DP), Chandraker Bharti, JS (Aero), MoD and Alok Verma, Director (HR), HAL were also present on the occasion.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 03:17 PM IST