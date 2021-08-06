HAL Management Academy offers a unique PGDM Programme for 2021-22

HAL Management Academy (HMA), Bengaluru, is offering a unique and most featured two-year residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme for engineering, science graduates etc. This programme is the perfect launch pad for a top quality management education from an institute which is more than 50 years in the field of management. The programme features immersive learning experience, well-crafted case studies, provides learners with an in-depth understanding of the processes, learning from industry visits and experts.

Applications are invited for this PGDM programme in Aviation Management and Production Management for the Academic year 2021-22 and the last date for submission of application is August 20, 2021. More details can be obtained from HAL Management Academy (Mob./WhatsApp: +91 99866 41481) or by visiting the website www.hal-india.co.in