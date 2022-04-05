HAL hands over Gaganyaan hardware to ISRO

HAL has and will continue to play a significant role in India’s current and future space program including the Gaganyaan manned mission to space, given the skills and knowledge base within the company said S. Somanath, Chairman ISRO. He identified indigenisation and cost reduction as major challenges in the space missions and said apart from HAL private players will have a role in achieving these goals. He was speaking at the handing over function of the First set of Gaganyaan Hardware by HAL to ISRO and at the inauguration of HAL’s PS2/GS2 stage integration facility here today. HAL also handed over 150th Make Satellite Bus Structure on this occasion.

R Madhavan, CMD, HAL recalled HAL’s long association with ISRO for over 40 years, and said HAL is well poised to play a bigger role in the integration activities related to the launch vehicles. “We will continue to be a reliable partner of ISRO with dedication, devotion and zeal”, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 02:57 PM IST