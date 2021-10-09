HAL delivers 'heaviest' Semi-Cryogenic propellant tank to ISRO

The heaviest Semi-Cryogenic propellant tank (SC120- LOX) ever fabricated by HAL has been delivered to Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

The Propellant Tank was handed over by M K Mishra, GM of Aerospace Division, HAL to T.K.B. Kumaresh Babu, GM (LHWC), Head of the resident team of LPSC, ISRO in the presence of P Srinivasa Rao, GD(SR)-LPSC, at a function held in HAL.

The semi cryo-liquid oxygen (LOX) tank – the first developmental welded hardware is a part of the SC120 stage intended for payload enhancement by replacing the L110 stage in existing Mk-III launch vehicle.

Last year, HAL had delivered the biggest ever cryogenic Liquid Hydrogen tank (C32-LH2) which is four meters in diameter and eight meters in length, much ahead of contractual schedule.

HAL has mastered the skills and technologies required for fabricating welded propellant tanks. Till date, its Aerospace Division has delivered 244 propellant tanks and 95 water tanks to ISRO for the space programmes of PSLV, GSLV Mk-II and GSLV Mk-III of diameter 2.1, 2.8 and 4 meters where the length of the tank varies from 2.5 meters to 8.0 meters.

As a strategic reliable partner HAL has been associating with ISRO for India’s prestigious space

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:57 AM IST