HAL bags prestigious National Water award

HAL has bagged the National Water Award (2020-21) under “Best Industry for CSR activities” category for Kumudvathi River Rejuvenation project, near Bengaluru. Mr Alok Verma, Director, HR received the award from Mr. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti in New Delhi recently. The award was instituted by Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

“HAL has been spearheading various developmental initiatives for the benefit of the society in its vicinity, enriching thousands of lives over many decades. The Kumudvathi River rejuvenation project funded by HAL is a shining example of how positive environmental change can be achieved within the ambit of Corporate Social Responsibility”, says Mr. Verma. The beautification and rejuvenation of Ganga Ghat under ‘Namami Ganga Project’, Siddhant Ganga Ghat and Dhandi Ganga Ghat were developed by HAL’s Kanpur Division, he added.

In addition, HAL has made ground breaking progress in areas like healthcare, skill development, education, sports, sanitation, provisioning of drinking water and development of rural infrastructure, etc. During the recent COVID-19 pandemic, HAL extended support to government bodies and hospitals through provisioning of medical equipment, ambulances, deep freezers for storing vaccines, personal protection equipment etc.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 01:45 AM IST