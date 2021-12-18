HAL bags ADE-DRDO supply order for ABHYAS target platform

HAL has secured an order for manufacturing, assembly, integration, testing and supply of High Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) System known as ABHYAS from Aeronautical Development Establishment, DRDO, recently.

Post successful completion of this initial order, HAL would be identified as Development cum Production Partner (DcPP) for supply of this target system along with a private firm (50% of the volume). The platform is estimated to have large requirement from the tri-services, DRDO laboratories for evaluation trials of missile programs.

ABHYAS was first successfully flight-tested in May 2019 and subsequent evaluation trials are being conducted by ADE- DRDO. This order would mark the beginning of series production of ABHYAS.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 04:09 PM IST