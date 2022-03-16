HAL and Safran Sign Strategic MoU during Ground-Breaking Ceremony of HE-MRO at Goa

The ground-breaking ceremony for a new facility of Helicopter Engines MRO Pvt Limited (HE-MRO), a Joint Venture of HAL and Safran was held today at Sattari, 40 km from Panaji in Goa. R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL, Franck Saudo, CEO, Safran Helicopter Engines and senior officers from the Indian Armed Forces and HAL were present on the occasion. During the ceremony, both partners signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” to extend their cooperation and explore opportunities for new helicopter engines in civil and military markets, reflecting their commitment to the Indian Government’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” towards achieving self-reliance in defence technologies and MRO.

Florent Chauvancy, EVP, OEM Sales & Marketing, Safran Helicopter Engines and Amitabh Bhatt, CEO, HAL’s Bangalore Complex signed the MoU.

“The 1,000 sqm training and office facility and a 3,800 sqm international class shop facility will provide Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services for Safran TM333 and HAL Shakti engines installed on HAL-built helicopters to increase the operational readiness of the Indian Armed Forces”, said Madhavan.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:15 PM IST