HAL-AASSC hold Skill Conclave

HAL and Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council (AASSC) held a Skill Conclave at HAL Management Academy on April 20. The significant feature of the conclave was a panel discussion on various topics such as how India can be a global skills hub in aerospace technology, post Covid rebound in Indian aviation and carving skills for future, talent resource challenges in drone technology and bridging gap through skill India.

Dr K. Sivan, former Chairman ISRO while presenting skill awards to various Divisions of HAL called upon HAL and AASSC to venture into new areas, apart from Aerospace as upgradation of skills is needed to achieve indigenisation goals in different sectors in India.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:56 PM IST