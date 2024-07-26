Gurukul College of Commerce organizes blood donation camp

A blood donation camp was organized on 24 July by the National Service Scheme Unit in Mumbai by Pradesh Arya Vidya Sabha run Gurukul College of Commerce Ghatkopar East in collaboration with Rajawadi Blood Bank Ghatkopar. Blood test was also done in the camp. A total of 122 blood donors earned the virtue of donating life by donating. A day before the camp, NSS volunteers conducted an awareness program about blood donation by performing street Play in Ghatkopar East Bhaji Market and Railway Station.

The program received special support from Pant Nagar police officers. The success of the program was facilitated by the special support of the management, principal Dr. Mamta Rane, NSS program officer Dr. Vijaybharti Jain, Dr. Rajendra Vare, Dr. Mohammad Zainuddin Khan, volunteers, NSS senior leaders and all the staff.

Blood shortage can be overcome by organizing such camps, which is the main objective of the National Service Scheme.