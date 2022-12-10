Gurdeep Singh, CMD NTPC wins S&P Platts Global CEO of the year Award

Gurdeep Singh, CMD NTPC has been bestowed with the CEO of the Year Award at the 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards held in New York for his outstanding contribution to the power sector.

The CEO of the Year demonstrates the ability to sustain their sector amid universal headwinds while undeniably supporting the employees who propel their organization into the future.

Singh is an alumnus of NIT Kurukshetra and IIM Ahmedabad and has undergone management and leadership training from Harvard and Oxford business schools.

In an illustrious career spanning, more than three and a half decades, he has held leadership positions with several national and multinational companies like PowerGen, CESC, AES, IDFC, GSECL, and DVC.

He is a member of IEA’s High Level advisory group on Coal in the Global Net Zero transition and also a member of the Clean Energy Ministerial H2I advisory group.

An accomplished business leader with expertise in building and managing businesses across the power sector value chain, Singh is leading NTPC’s transformational journey into a sustainable integrated energy company.

Singh embraces innovation and a people-centric sustainable approach to business. Under his leadership, NTPC has been consistently ranked as a ‘Best Employer’ internationally and also received awards and recognitions for its community-oriented innovative CSR initiatives and business sustainability.

Energy companies from 26 countries in Europe, Asia, and the Americas have been selected as finalists for the 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards. Often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry," the Platts Global Energy Awards recognize corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and exemplary performance spanning the entire energy and chemicals complex.