Gully Classes Foundation organizes Juhu Cleanup Drive on Earth Day Weekend

Gully Classes Foundation, in collaboration with Sparkling Wing NGO and Bhumi NGO, organized a successful Juhu Cleanup Drive on April 22 and 23 in honour of Earth Day. More than 80 enthusiastic volunteers from various age groups participated in the drive, joining hands to help clean up the Juhu beach area.

The Cleanup Drive was organized with the aim of promoting environmental sustainability and raising awareness about the harmful effects of plastic on our planet. After the drive, the volunteers gathered to share their experiences, and an awareness session was conducted by experts to educate the volunteers about the use of plastics and their impact on the environment

The event was graced by the presence of several prominent personalities, including Abdul Munaf, Founder & Director of Gully Classes Foundation, Vikram Shahi, City Coordinator of Bhumi, and Pavan Keshari, Founder of Sparkling Wing NGO. The three leaders shared their thoughts on preserving the environment and how individuals can contribute to a cleaner and healthier planet.

Abdul Munaf, Founder & Director of Gully Classes Foundation, expressed his gratitude towards the volunteers and the collaborating NGOs, saying, "It's heart warming to see so many people come together for a cause close to our hearts. We believe that small steps like this can go a long way in creating a cleaner and greener future for us and generations to come."

Vikram Shahi, City Coordinator of Bhumi, said, "Bhumi is proud to be associated with Gully Classes Foundation and Sparkling Wing NGO for this noble cause. It's crucial that we all work towards minimizing our environmental impact, and events like these serve as a great reminder of that."

Pavan Keshari, Founder of Sparkling Wing NGO, added, "It was a pleasure collaborating with Gully Classes Foundation and Bhumi on this drive. The participation and enthusiasm shown by the volunteers were truly inspiring, and we hope to continue working together towards our common goal of a cleaner planet."

The event was a great success. Gully Classes Foundation hopes to organize more such events, bringing together individuals and organizations to create a better world.

