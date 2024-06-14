Gully Classes Foundation Completes Second Batch of the ongoing year 2024 of Basic to Bridal Mehendi Course

Gully Classes Foundation is proud to announce the successful completion of its second batch of the Basic to Bridal Mehendi Course at Ghatkopar West, Mumbai. This milestone is a major step towards empowering women and promoting economic independence in underprivileged communities. Over 45 days, 22 eager girls perfected their mehndi art, gaining artistic skills and the confidence to pursue careers in this field and the participants were also awarded certificates and prizes for the skills which they developed during the course.

Empowerment and Skill Development: The Basic to Bridal Mehendi Course aims to provide women with practical skills that lead to sustainable career opportunities. Mehendi, a beloved traditional art form, offers both creative expression and a means of generating a steady income.

This course reflects the foundation’s dedication to empowering women through skill development and fostering personal and professional growth.

Comprehensive Training: The 45-day course was designed to cover all aspects of the Mehendi application. The curriculum included: Foundations of Mehendi Art: Understanding the cultural and historical significance of Mehndi, Basic Techniques: Learning skills such as filling, shading, and line work, Advanced Designs: Mastering elaborate bridal patterns and mehndi for special occasions, Professional Practices: Training in customer management, time management, and pricing.

Participant Experiences: Participants shared heartfelt stories about their progress. Revati, one of the participants, said, “This course has changed my life. I can now support my family with my new skill, and the confidence I’ve gained is priceless.” Another participant, Poonam, highlighted the addition of Mehendi's skills with a beautician made her more skilful which will help her get more orders to support her income. One more participant Farzana, was a professional gym trainer but now she has also inculcated the skills for mehndi.

Members Present: The ceremony was held in the presence of several prominent personalities, Abdul Munaf, Founder and Director of Gully Classes Foundation, Shifa Ansari, Nilam, Member of Gully Classes Foundation Naazmeen Ansari Instructor for the above-mentioned course.

Future Initiatives: Corporate Gifting: Encouraged by this success, Gully Classes Foundation is planning new programs to further empower women. An exciting initiative is the introduction of corporate gifting services, especially during festivals. This project will create more income opportunities for the trained women, allowing them to use their Mehendi skills and other crafts to produce unique, high-quality gifts for business clients.

A Call for Support: Gully Classes Foundation invites individuals, businesses, and organizations to support their initiatives. By partnering with the foundation, supporters can help promote social change and empower women. Contributions, whether financial or in-kind, can make a significant difference in these young women's lives, helping them build brighter futures.