Updated on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 05:18 PM IST

Guj CM pays courtesy call on Administrator of Union Territory Prafulbhai Patel

FPJ Bureau
Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel met Administrator of Union Territory Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu Praful Patel at his Government Residence in Daman on Saturday before the program in Vapi. Prior to the event, the Chief Minister visited Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu met with the Honorable Administrator Praful Patel, after formal meeting they discuss on various important topics. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister Kanubhai Desai, Valsad BJP President Hemant Kansara and other Gujarat leaders.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 05:18 PM IST
