GSMA Award a global recognition of India's telecom reforms, policies: Vaishnaw

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 02:12 AM IST
article-image
Representaional image of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Photo credit: Twitter/Ashwini Vaishnaw

The GSM Association presenting the 'Government Leadership Award 2023' to India is a global recognition and acknowledgement of the country's razorsharp focus on telecom reforms and enabling policies, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday. GSMA, which represents more than 750 mobile operators and 400 companies in the global telecom ecosystem, recognises one country every year. India has won the GSMA Government Leadership Award 2023. India was declared winner in a ceremony held at Mobile World Congress Barcelona on February 27. "GSMA Awards represent global recognition of the telecom reforms carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We all have seen the effect of reforms," Vaishnaw told reporters. Indian telecom sector has emerged as a sunrise sector and the world has taken note of its rise, the telecom minister added. The association has conferred the award for implementing best practices in telecom policy and regulation. "Right of Way (RoW) permissions which used to take more than 230 days, now get approval within 8 days. More than 85 per cent mobile tower clearances are now instantaneous," the minister said.

