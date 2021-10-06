Group, CRPF, Langjig Imphal organises virtual run under “CRPF Fit India Freedom Run 2.0”

GROUP, CRPF, Langjig Imphal started “CRPF Fit India Freedom Run 2.0” with effect from August 13, 2021 to October 2, 2021 which completed today on birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Group, CRPF, Langjing Imphal organized 05 kms. virtual run accordingly. The Run was started from CRPF Parade Ground. Mahabir Singh Shekhawat, IGP, Manipur and Nagaland Sector,Chief Guest, Madan Kumar, DIG Group Centre, CRPF, Langjing Imphal, L. Sa rita Devi, Arjuna Awardee (Boxer), Special Guest, Sushila Likmabam, Olympian (Judoka), Special Guest and all Officers, all Subordinate Officers, Jawans and their family members participated in the run.

