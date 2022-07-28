Group Centre, Imphal celebrates its 84th Raising Day on July 27

The largest paramilitary force CRPF celebrating its 84th raising day today i.e 27/07/2022 with great zeal and enthusiasm. Group Centre CRPF Imphal also celebrated raising day in a magnificent and grand way. Suresh Sharma, Manipur & Nagaland Sector and Madan Kumar, DIGP, Group Centre, CRPF, Imphal and all senior officers paid homage to martyrs who have suprime sacrificed their life on the line of duty for the nation. They have also felicitated to the families of martyrs. Suresh Sharma, DIG, Manipur & Nagaland Sector took salute of the ceremonial guard at Quarter Guard and distributed sweets to all officers, SOs and Jawans. Suresh Sharma, DIG and Madan Kumar, DIGP, Group Centre, CRPF, Imphal expressed his good wishes to all officers SOs and Jawans on the occasion of 84th raising day. They have also read out about history of CRPF and congratulated to all officers, SOs and jawans and also distributed Atiutkarshta and Utkarishta Sewa Medals to the jawans who have received Atiutkarshta and Utkarishta Sewa on the occasion of anniversary.

Painting competition and Volley ball tournament were organized. Madan Kumar, DIG, Group Centre distributed prizes were to the winner up and runner up of the competition and tournament.

Bada Khana also organized at respective Messes. The programme completed with grand success.

Social distancing was also maintained by all the officers, SOs and jawans during the above occasion to avoid the Covid-19 Pandemic.