Group Centre, CRPF, Langjing, Imphal (Manipur) celebrates 52nd Raising Day on Aug 1

On August 1 Group Centre CRPF, Langjing, Imphal, celebrated its 52nd raising day. On this auspicious occasion, GC CRPF, Langjing, Imphal organized various programmes. Firstly in the morning session, the Chief Guest, Sandeep Dutta, IG, Manipur & Nagaland Sector and Co-Guest Madan Kumar, DIGP, Group Centre, CRPF, Imphal and all senior officers paid homage to martyrs at “Saheed Smarak” of GC Imphal. Sandeep Dutta, IG, Manipur & Nagaland Sector took salute of the ceremonial guard at Quarter Guard and narrated about the history of Group Centre CRPF, Langjing, Imphal which was raised in Pune on Ist August 1970 and later established at Langjing, Imphal on 05/03/1976 and conveyed his best wishes to officers, SOs, Jawans and their families.

On the occasion a Sainik Samellan was also organized. In the Sainik Samellan, Madan Kumar, DIG, GC, CRPF, Imphal asked about everyone’s problems and congratulated everyone on the Raising Day.

A fete was also organized on this occasion which was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Rajni Dutta, President, RCWA, Manipur and Nagaland Sector and Co- Guest Sita Devi, President, RCWA, Group Centre, CRPF, Imphal. Spoon Race for children and Musical Chair for lady wives were also organized. Prizes were distributed to whom secured First, Second and Third position by the Chief Guest Rajni Dutta, President, RCWA, Manipur and Nagaland Sector and Co- Guest Sita Devi, President, RCWA, Group Centre, CRPF, Imphal.

In the evening session, cultural programme was organized in which children were produced music and dance.

Bada Khana also organized at respective Messes in the evening. The programme completed with grand success.

Social distancing was also maintained by all the officers, SOs and jawans during the above occasion to avoid the Covid-19 Pandemic.