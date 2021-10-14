Group Centre, CRPF, Langjing, Imphal conducts mass lantation drive

Group Centre, CRPF, Langjing Imphal conducted Mass Plantation Drive on October 13, 2021 and planted 200 Nos. various type of plants at Patsoi Langjing road in front of the Group Centre, CRPF, Langjing, Imphal. Madan Kumar, DIGP, GC, CRPF, Langjing, Imphal was Chief Guest of “Mass Plantation” extended his good wishes to all officers, SOs & Jawans and motivated them to make clean and green environment. He also expressed that everyone must know the importance of our nature consisting of all the living beings on earth, are mutually dependent on each other. But due to various un-planned activities of human beings, many species are becoming extinct and the global climate is also changing at a very fast rate. It’s influencing our health and also going to give a long term effect on our future. We know that millions of people in the earth depend on forest for their livelihood. Only the tree can make their food itself. But, we people are degrading the forest and greenery very much. He also motivated all to make the habit and love trees.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 05:47 PM IST