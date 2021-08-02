Group Centre, CRPF, Langjing, Imphal conducts 5th phase mass plantation drive

In continuation to plantation drive, Group Centre, CRPF, Langjing Imphal conducted 5TH phase Mass Plantation on July 30, 2021 and planted 4200 Nos. various type of fruits and medicated plants at Village Thaoroijam, PS Patsoi, Part IV, 3 kms near the Group Centre, CRPF, Langjing, Imphal.

Dinesh (Commandant), DIGP, GC, CRPF, Langjing, Imphal was the Chief Guest of above Mass Plantation drive. Rajeev Kumar, Dy. Comdt. (Adm), all Officers, SOs and Jawans of Group Centre, CRPF, Langjing, Imphal and Village Head with all Villagers participated in Mass Plantation Drive.

Dinesh (Commandant), DIGP, GC, CRPF, Langjing, Imphal, Chief Guest of Mass Plantation Drive extended his good wishes to all Officers, Subordinate Officers & Jawans and motivated them to make the habit and love trees.

During the plantation drive proper Covid-19 protocol was observed/ maintained by all Officers, SOs and Jawans.