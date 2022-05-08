Group Centre, CRPF Imphal (Manipur) conducts Hindi Workshop

Group Centre, CRPF conducted Station level Hindi Workshop on May 6, 2022 at Group Centre, CRPF, Imphal, (Manipur) in which officials of all offices stationed in Imphal have been participated. The Workshop was inaugurated by Madan Kumar, DIG, GC, CRPF, Imphal who was the chief guest of the inauguration Ceremony. Dinesh, Commandat, GC, Imphal, all officers, SOs and officials were present on the occasion.

Madan Kumar, DIG in his inaugural speech said that more stress is being given by Government of India to increase the use of Hindi in day to day official correspondence; therefore Hindi Workshops are necessary to impart practical training. He spoke on the overall development and popularity of Hindi Literature all over the world and the relation of Vedic with Greek Language. He explained Hindi as a source of National Integrity and urged participants to increase the use of Hindi in the workplace.

Madan Kumar, DIG also delievered lecture on ‘Cultural and Financial importance of Hindi’ and ‘Problems and solutions for working in Hindi. Dinesh, Commandant delievered lecture on the noting, drafting and all type of letters in hindi. Satyendra Singh, Assistant Commandant (Official Language) delivered lecture on the Filling of quarterly progress reports manual/online and implementation of Official Language Rules.

Satyendra Singh,Assistant Commandant (Official Language) welcomed the chief guest and also present vote of thanks.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 03:57 PM IST