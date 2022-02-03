Group Centre CRPF Imphal honours Martyrs on Jan 26

On the auspicious occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, this Group Centre, to honour the CRPF martyrs and to spread “Fit India Movement”, dedicated 04 Open Gymnasium Park and 01 Herbal Farm in the name of martyrs in the presence of their brave families on 26/01/2022 inside the campus. Manish Kumar Agrawal, IPS, IG, M&N Sector, who recently taken over charge, inaugurated Open Gym Park and dedicated in the Name of Shaheed CT/GD S. Prem Kumar Singh. Further Pratibha Tripathi and D.K. Tripathi, DIG (ADM), M & N, Sector inaugurated another park and dedicated the in the name of Shaheed CT/GD Y. Shole Singh. Further other Park inaugurated by (Dr.) Pratima Sharma and Suresh Sharma, DIG(PAW), M&N Sector and dedicated in the name of Shaheed CT/GD H. Punshi Singh. Fourth Park inaugurated by Sita Devi, President, RCWA, GC, CRPF, Imphal and Madan Kumar, DIG, Group Centre, CRPF, Langjing, Imphal and dedicated in the Name of Shaheed HC/GD M. Biren Singh. Organic Farming inaugurated by R.S. Rautela, DIG, Range, CRPF, Imphal and P.K. Nayak, DIG (Int./Ops), M&N Sector and dedicated in the name of Shaheed Asstt. Commandant N. Manoranjan Singh. Offiecers/SO/Jawan/families and Children of the Campus were present on the occasion. The brave families of the martyrs present on the occasion were honoured by the Inspector General and the wives of all senior officers.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 03:10 PM IST