Group Centre CRPF Imphal celebrates 73rd Republic Day

On the auspicious occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, this Group Centre, to honour the CRPF martyrs and to spread “Fit India Movement”, dedicated 04 Open Gymnasium Park and 01 Herbal Farm in the name of martyrs in the presence of their brave families on 26/01/2022 inside the campus. Manish Kumar Agrawal, IPS, IG, M&N Sector, who recently taken over charge, inaugurated Open Gym Park and dedicated in the Name of Shaheed CT/GD S. Prem Kumar Singh. Further Pratibha Tripathi and D.K. Tripathi, DIG (ADM), M & N, Sector inaugurated another park and dedicated the in the name of Shaheed CT/GD Y. Shole Singh. Further other Park inaugurated by (Dr.) Pratima Sharma and Suresh Sharma, DIG(PAW), M&N Sector and dedicated in the name of Shaheed CT/GD H. Punshi Singh. Fourth Park inaugurated by Sita Devi, President, RCWA, GC, CRPF, Imphal and Madan Kumar, DIG, Group Centre, CRPF, Langjing, Imphal and dedicated in the Name of Shaheed HC/GD M. Biren Singh. Organic Farming inaugurated by R.S. Rautela, DIG, Range, CRPF, Imphal and P.K. Nayak, DIG (Int./Ops), M&N Sector and dedicated in the name of Shaheed Asstt. Commandant N. Manoranjan Singh. Offiecers/SO/Jawan/families and Children of the Campus were present on the occasion. The brave families of the martyrs present on the occasion were honoured by the Inspector General and the wives of all senior officers.

Manish Kumar Agrawal, IPS, IG, M&N Sector who was the Chief Guest of the functions, in his inaugural speech appreciated the efforts of GC, CRPF, Langjing Imphal for establishing Open Gymnasium and dedication of the park in the name of martyrs. He also said that this is result of visionary thinking of Madan Kumar, DIG, Group Centre.

In his address, Madan Kumar said, Fitness has always been integral part of our life. Earlier, men, women and children were always engaged in some or the other physical activities. But nowadays change in life style and ease of work due to technology has reduced the physical activities. This is creating other health issues.

He also emphasised on that only healthy body have a healthy mind. All successful people always try to manage healthy habits and keep fit and healthy.

He encouraged all the women and children to make use of the facility and lead a healthy life.

He said GC strongly believes in the initiative of Hon’ble Prime Minister Modi ji's “FIT INDIA MOVEMENT” and “Kheloge to Khiloge” and continuously having programmes to encourage the people of GC. The development of four gyms and herbal farm is the next big step in that direction.

Social distancing was maintained by all everyone during the inauguration ceremony to avoid the spreading of Covid-19 Pandemic.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:15 AM IST